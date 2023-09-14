Issue cloning to the last row

Working on a dynamically built table I can clone a row and manipulate it incrementing name{keys] removing attributes and classes as needed and in most cases place this clone at the end of the table using

clone().appendTo($('table tr:last'));

OR

clone().appendTo("#TBody");

OR

clone().appendTo("#TBody tr:last");

But the table content is dynamic in that some cases the cell would have rowspan="number" on some of the cells followed by a new <tr> which has cells for the other columns. For example.

<tbody id="TBody"> <tr class="d-none"> <td rowspan="2"></td> <td rowspan="2"></td> <td rowspan="2"></td> <td></td> <td></td> <td></td> </tr> <!-- New row is being placed here --> <tr> <td></td> <td></td> <td></td> </tr> <!-- New row should go here --> </tbody>

Looking like this.



<tr>

tr:last

<tr>

</tbody>

and so when adding a row using any method above the row is NOT being added after the lastrow but instead after the last full row, which breaks the table. Sois NOT pointing to the last. It should go before. Any ideas?