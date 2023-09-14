Issue cloning to the last row

Working on a dynamically built table I can clone a row and manipulate it incrementing name{keys] removing attributes and classes as needed and in most cases place this clone at the end of the table using
clone().appendTo($('table tr:last'));
OR
clone().appendTo("#TBody");
OR
clone().appendTo("#TBody tr:last");
But the table content is dynamic in that some cases the cell would have
rowspan="number" on some of the cells followed by a new
<tr> which has cells for the other columns. For example.
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr class="d-none">
<td rowspan="2"></td>
<td rowspan="2"></td>
<td rowspan="2"></td>
<td></td>
<td></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
<!-- New row is being placed here -->
<tr>
<td></td>
<td></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
<!-- New row should go here -->
</tbody>
Looking like this.
and so when adding a row using any method above the row is NOT being added after the last
<tr> row but instead after the last full row, which breaks the table. So
tr:last is NOT pointing to the last
<tr>. It should go before
</tbody>. Any ideas?