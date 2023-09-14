Issue cloning to the last row

Working on a dynamically built table I can clone a row and manipulate it incrementing name{keys] removing attributes and classes as needed and in most cases place this clone at the end of the table using

clone().appendTo($('table tr:last'));

OR

clone().appendTo("#TBody");

OR

clone().appendTo("#TBody tr:last");

But the table content is dynamic in that some cases the cell would have rowspan="number" on some of the cells followed by a new <tr> which has cells for the other columns. For example.

<tbody id="TBody">
	<tr class="d-none">
		<td rowspan="2"></td>
		<td rowspan="2"></td>
		<td rowspan="2"></td>
		<td></td>
		<td></td>
		<td></td>
	</tr>
	<!-- New row is being placed here -->
	<tr>
		<td></td>
		<td></td>
		<td></td>
	</tr>
	<!-- New row should go here -->
</tbody>

Looking like this.

and so when adding a row using any method above the row is NOT being added after the last <tr> row but instead after the last full row, which breaks the table. So tr:last is NOT pointing to the last <tr>. It should go before </tbody>. Any ideas?

That’s an invalid selector.

It should be

tr:last-of-type