Is this login process valid?

Login process can be done in many ways. Searching for a solution, I found that there was some consensus about the principles, but no consensus on how to implement them. Hence I did it “my way” by isolate all sensitive parts from the internet.

My question is if I am thinking in the wrong direction or if there is something I missed? (Except for the hashing and salting that will be implemented in production)

Here is a carousel description. Press “Next” to show the process…

And here is a live version. Mail: sibertius@gmail.com and password is password.

TIA!