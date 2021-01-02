Is this layout for an HTML page <head> section ok

Just a few points, but nothing major.

kerry14: kerry14: <meta charset="utf-8">

I would probably put the charset as the very first thing in the head.

kerry14: kerry14: <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">

This, I don’t think is needed anymore.

kerry14: kerry14: <meta name="keywords" content="My Keywords">

This, also not needed, unless you have some specific use for it. It is essentially ignored by search engines (in this century), so of no use in that respect. So it is probably a waste of bytes, and your time filling it in.

I would probably group all CSS together in one section.

kerry14: kerry14: <link rel="shortcut icon" type="image/png" href="img/web-design.png"/>

No need for the trailing slash on self-closing tags anymore.

kerry14: kerry14: The idea is to split the head section into different sections that can be called by a php include().

If I really want to upset things. What you describe is how I used to do things, when I first discovered PHP includes. Every page file had a bunch of includes in it for common elements like head, header, menu, sidebar, footer, etc, often repeated the same in every page (you know what they say about repetition).

So although I could change any one of those elements in one include file, any more major change to the page structure, still meant making multiple, identical edits to each and every page file, on a site with a growing number of pages.

What I have done since, is to turn that idea inside-out.

I have just one full page template from doctype to the closing </html> tag, with all elements common to every page.

Then the page specific parts are included into that. Eg:-

<title><?= $title ?></title> <meta name="description" content="<?= $description ?>">

So the individual “page files” consists of really just the page content, which is printed out or included into its container in the template. You will of course need some kind of simple processing script to build all the page specific data parts of the page like title, description, h1, content, etc, be that manually hard coded, or pulled from a database, then include the template when it has all that data.

It may be a big upheaval, or not suit your needs, but I find it works a lot better that way around.