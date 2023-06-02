Is this a good or an acceptable way to check all form fields were completed and valid

I am using PHP 8 and want to check that all form fields have been completed ie some value has been entered in all fields when a form is submitted.

I am first checking form was submitted using

if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){

But then I need to check all fields have had something entered. I came across this code and it seems to work great - can anyone see any problems that I may not have forseen …

if(count(array_filter($_POST))==count($_POST)){

I just want to emphasize - I am not checking to see if any fields are empty, because of logical flow of script - I want to check that ALL fields are NOT empty. I want to check user has entered something in every field before they clicked submit. I have client side validation but I want to also check server side

Thanks