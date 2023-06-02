Is this a good or an acceptable way to check all form fields were completed and valid

I am using PHP 8 and want to check that all form fields have been completed ie some value has been entered in all fields when a form is submitted.
I am first checking form was submitted using
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST'){
But then I need to check all fields have had something entered. I came across this code and it seems to work great - can anyone see any problems that I may not have forseen …
if(count(array_filter($_POST))==count($_POST)){
I just want to emphasize - I am not checking to see if any fields are empty, because of logical flow of script - I want to check that ALL fields are NOT empty. I want to check user has entered something in every field before they clicked submit. I have client side validation but I want to also check server side
Thanks
Hmmm. Did you try it? When called with a null callback, array_filter removes all elements with empty values. Which means, as far as I can tell by just looking at it, your === will always be true. Something like this might work:
$originalPostCount = count($_POST);
if (count(array_filter($_POST) === $originalPostCount)) {
Even that seems a bit iffy. Frankly I would validate each posted variable by itself possibly using one of the many validation libraries out there.
Actually I have been experiencing problems since I posted. I just have 3 fields and I want to ensure none are empty but I just cant seem to get the syntax right.
This was my lates (failed) attempt -
if (!empty($_POST['new_pass_1']) && !empty($_POST['new_pass_2']) && !empty($_POST['old_pass'])) {
Actually that last code seems to be working now, I think maybe my error was elsewhere Thanks