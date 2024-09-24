Is there anything wrong with my approach of using a paragraph as the title for admonitions?

Hello,
I have a simple markup to display a div that is used to create an admonition:
<div class="admonition note">
<p class="admonition-title">NOTE</p>
<p>Lorem ipsum...</p>
</div>
And CSS:
.admonition {
padding: .5em 1.5em;
border-left-width: .4em;
border-left-style: solid;
}
.admonition-title {
text-transform: uppercase;
margin-top: .5em;
font-weight: 700;
}
.admonition.note {
background: #fef8e7;
border-left-color: #f1bb16;
}
.admonition.important {
background: #ffe6e6;
border-left-color: #bf0000;
}
and so on.
Results in this:
I didn’t add an icon for each admonition because I don’t need it, the simple version works for me. Here is the CodePen.
Do you see anything wrong with this approach? I would be grateful for any suggestion.