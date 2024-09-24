Is there anything wrong with my approach of using a paragraph as the title for admonitions?

Hello,

I have a simple markup to display a div that is used to create an admonition:

<div class="admonition note"> <p class="admonition-title">NOTE</p> <p>Lorem ipsum...</p> </div>

And CSS:

.admonition { padding: .5em 1.5em; border-left-width: .4em; border-left-style: solid; } .admonition-title { text-transform: uppercase; margin-top: .5em; font-weight: 700; } .admonition.note { background: #fef8e7; border-left-color: #f1bb16; } .admonition.important { background: #ffe6e6; border-left-color: #bf0000; } and so on.

Results in this:

I didn’t add an icon for each admonition because I don’t need it, the simple version works for me. Here is the CodePen.

Do you see anything wrong with this approach? I would be grateful for any suggestion.