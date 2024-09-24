Is there anything wrong with my approach of using a paragraph as the title for admonitions?

Hello,
I have a simple markup to display a div that is used to create an admonition:

<div class="admonition note">
  <p class="admonition-title">NOTE</p>
  <p>Lorem ipsum...</p>
</div>

And CSS:

.admonition {
  padding: .5em 1.5em;
  border-left-width: .4em;
  border-left-style: solid;
}

.admonition-title {
  text-transform: uppercase;
  margin-top: .5em;
  font-weight: 700;
}

.admonition.note {
  background: #fef8e7;
  border-left-color: #f1bb16;
}

.admonition.important {
  background: #ffe6e6;
  border-left-color: #bf0000;
}

and so on.

Results in this:

admonition
I didn’t add an icon for each admonition because I don’t need it, the simple version works for me. Here is the CodePen.

Do you see anything wrong with this approach? I would be grateful for any suggestion.