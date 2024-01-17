Is there a way to select hover, focus, active, visited all together?

Repeating this :hover code for :focus , :active , :visited , will be a lot of CSS.

.mobile-nav-button__label:hover { color: #000 } .mobile-nav-button__icon:hover, #site-header__inner > div > div.mobile-buttons > button > span.mobile-nav-button__icon:before:hover, #site-header__inner > div > div.mobile-buttons > button > span.mobile-nav-button__icon:after:hover { border-top: 3px solid #000; }

One more similar chunk of code for :focus .

. One more similar chunk of code for :active .

. One more similar chunk of code for :visited .

Is there a way to address several pseudo classes in one command?

