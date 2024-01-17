Repeating this
:hover code for
:focus,
:active,
:visited, will be a lot of CSS.
.mobile-nav-button__label:hover {
color: #000
}
.mobile-nav-button__icon:hover,
#site-header__inner > div > div.mobile-buttons > button > span.mobile-nav-button__icon:before:hover,
#site-header__inner > div > div.mobile-buttons > button > span.mobile-nav-button__icon:after:hover {
border-top: 3px solid #000;
}
- One more similar chunk of code for
:focus.
- One more similar chunk of code for
:active.
- One more similar chunk of code for
:visited.
Is there a way to address several pseudo classes in one command?
Is there a way to select hover, focus, active, visited all together?