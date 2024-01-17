Is there a way to select hover, focus, active, visited all together?

Repeating this :hover code for :focus, :active, :visited, will be a lot of CSS.

.mobile-nav-button__label:hover {
	color: #000
}
.mobile-nav-button__icon:hover,
#site-header__inner > div > div.mobile-buttons > button > span.mobile-nav-button__icon:before:hover,
#site-header__inner > div > div.mobile-buttons > button > span.mobile-nav-button__icon:after:hover {
	border-top: 3px solid #000;
}
  • One more similar chunk of code for :focus.
  • One more similar chunk of code for :active.
  • One more similar chunk of code for :visited.

