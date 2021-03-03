Is there a simplier way to write this code?

Preferably using way less code?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/koezrw1a/

<svg width="102" height="102" viewBox="0 0 102 102">
  <rect x="0" y="0" width="102" height="102" fill="red" />
  <rect x="3" y="3" width="96" height="96" fill="green" />
  <rect x="6" y="6" width="90" height="90" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="9" y="9" width="84" height="84" fill="red" />
  <rect x="12" y="12" width="78" height="78" fill="green" />
  <rect x="15" y="15" width="72" height="72" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="18" y="18" width="66" height="66" fill="red" />
  <rect x="21" y="21" width="60" height="60" fill="green" />
  <rect x="24" y="24" width="54" height="54" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="27" y="27" width="48" height="48" fill="red" />
  <rect x="30" y="30" width="42" height="42" fill="green" />
  <rect x="33" y="33" width="36" height="36" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="36" y="36" width="30" height="30" fill="red" />
  <rect x="39" y="39" width="24" height="24" fill="green" />
  <rect x="42" y="42" width="18" height="18" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="45" y="45" width="12" height="12" fill="red" />
  <rect x="48" y="48" width="6" height="6" fill="green" />
</svg>
Less code while still being an svg element you mean or are you open to things like canvas? If staying svg, I wouldn’t say there is a way to do it in less code since svg consists of elements that describe the shapes and their coordinates. I mean you could do a polyline element, but that is just going to be one element with a ton of points in it and probably won’t be any shorter in the number of characters used.