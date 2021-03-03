Is there a simplier way to write this code?

Preferably using way less code?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/koezrw1a/
<svg width="102" height="102" viewBox="0 0 102 102">
<rect x="0" y="0" width="102" height="102" fill="red" />
<rect x="3" y="3" width="96" height="96" fill="green" />
<rect x="6" y="6" width="90" height="90" fill="orange" />
<rect x="9" y="9" width="84" height="84" fill="red" />
<rect x="12" y="12" width="78" height="78" fill="green" />
<rect x="15" y="15" width="72" height="72" fill="orange" />
<rect x="18" y="18" width="66" height="66" fill="red" />
<rect x="21" y="21" width="60" height="60" fill="green" />
<rect x="24" y="24" width="54" height="54" fill="orange" />
<rect x="27" y="27" width="48" height="48" fill="red" />
<rect x="30" y="30" width="42" height="42" fill="green" />
<rect x="33" y="33" width="36" height="36" fill="orange" />
<rect x="36" y="36" width="30" height="30" fill="red" />
<rect x="39" y="39" width="24" height="24" fill="green" />
<rect x="42" y="42" width="18" height="18" fill="orange" />
<rect x="45" y="45" width="12" height="12" fill="red" />
<rect x="48" y="48" width="6" height="6" fill="green" />
</svg>