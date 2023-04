Hello house,

Am just getting to know how to connect nodejs to MySQL to preform CRUD but i have fear that the database username, password are all written in the .js file and anyone can view these files and everything in it over the browser by visiting the url of the file.

example: http://yourdomain.com/connection.js

I want to know if nodejs made provisions to hide and make some part of the code not viewable over the browser?

Or there is absolutely nothing to hide database credentials?