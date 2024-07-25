Is there a multiline text processing tool?

  • File A has several HTML structures.
  • File B has this HTML structure:
    <footer class="site-footer">
      <div class="site-footer__inner container">
        {{ page.footer_top }}
        {{ page.footer_bottom }}
      </div>
    </footer>

*File C has this HTML structure:

    <footer class="site-footer">
      <div class="site-footer__inner container">
        {{ page.footer_top }}
        {{ page.footer_bottom }}
      </div>
      <span class="globalrs_dynamic_year">{{ 'now' | date('Y') }}</span>
    </footer>

How to automatically search in file A and if it contains the text of file B then replacing that text with the text of file C (automatically means not in Vim or Nano but with some program to do this automatically)?

sed or awk are not fit for the job because they are meant for single-lined replacements and not for multi-lined replacements.

How would you do this with C/Perl/Python/PHP/Node.js or something else?

HTML is essentially an xml document, so you can serlalize it to XML and search, refine, etc using those methods.