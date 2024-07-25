Is there a multiline text processing tool?

File A has several HTML structures.

File B has this HTML structure:

<footer class="site-footer"> <div class="site-footer__inner container"> {{ page.footer_top }} {{ page.footer_bottom }} </div> </footer>

*File C has this HTML structure:

<footer class="site-footer"> <div class="site-footer__inner container"> {{ page.footer_top }} {{ page.footer_bottom }} </div> <span class="globalrs_dynamic_year">{{ 'now' | date('Y') }}</span> </footer>

How to automatically search in file A and if it contains the text of file B then replacing that text with the text of file C (automatically means not in Vim or Nano but with some program to do this automatically)?

sed or awk are not fit for the job because they are meant for single-lined replacements and not for multi-lined replacements.

How would you do this with C/Perl/Python/PHP/Node.js or something else?