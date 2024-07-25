Is there a multiline text processing tool?

- File A has several HTML structures.
- File B has this HTML structure:
<footer class="site-footer">
<div class="site-footer__inner container">
{{ page.footer_top }}
{{ page.footer_bottom }}
</div>
</footer>
*File C has this HTML structure:
<footer class="site-footer">
<div class="site-footer__inner container">
{{ page.footer_top }}
{{ page.footer_bottom }}
</div>
<span class="globalrs_dynamic_year">{{ 'now' | date('Y') }}</span>
</footer>
How to automatically search in file A and if it contains the text of file B then replacing that text with the text of file C (automatically means not in Vim or Nano but with some program to do this automatically)?
sed or
awk are not fit for the job because they are meant for single-lined replacements and not for multi-lined replacements.
How would you do this with C/Perl/Python/PHP/Node.js or something else?