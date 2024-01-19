Various HTML tags such as <img> or <embed> can have this attribute and value:

width="1000"

It’s interesting that there is no px after the numeric value ever and browsers automatically know its pixels.

Is the width HTML attribute responsive?

I am afraid that jin some cases, without noticing, it will cause an image to overflow out of its wrapper in mobile view and I would assume that the best way to prevent this is to always check the webpage from a mobile view after giving this attribute and value and then change its value if needed, but if its responsive than there is no ndeed to worry about that, am I wrong?