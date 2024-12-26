Is that solution correct ? Complete Circuit

Hi

I have this question:

You have a circular route with n gas stations. Each station is defined by the amount of gas[i] available, and the cost of fuel[i] to get from that station to the next. You start the journey at any station but with an empty tank.

The goal of this challenge: Your inputs are two integer arrays, gas and cost. You are asked to determine the index of the station where you can start the journey, such that you can go around the route once in a clockwise direction without running out of fuel. If you do not find any station that allows you to complete the loop, you must return (-1)

I found the solution like this

function canCompleteCircuit($gas, $cost) { $n = count($gas); // Number of stations $totalGas = 0; // Total gas available $totalCost = 0; // Total cost required $start = 0; // Starting station index $tank = 0; // Current tank fuel for ($i = 0; $i < $n; $i++) { $totalGas += $gas[$i]; $totalCost += $cost[$i]; $tank += $gas[$i] - $cost[$i]; // If the tank is negative, we can't start the journey from the current start if ($tank < 0) { $start = $i + 1; // Update start to the next station $tank = 0; // Reset the tank } } // Check if total gas is sufficient to cover total cost return $totalGas >= $totalCost ? $start : -1; }