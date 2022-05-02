Is my use of observer pattern in this js sample correct?

I’ve been trying to get my head around the observer pattern. Every time I read an article or see a video tutorial it seemed easy.

Can you check if what I have done is in fact the observer pattern? Here’s the code in codesandbox

I created a very basic shopping card thing with three classes: Store , Products , Cart - where the Store is the observer. I pass the Store to the other two and let them push/register observer methods, and also let them trigger them all.

In my head the Store should be publishing something and the other two classes should be listening, whereas what this code is doing is taking requests!

It’s like if you are a radio station DJ and I give you a CD and tell you “when I notify you, play the CD”

Whereas I thought it was the other way around. You, the Store DJ play whatever song, and I’ll start dancing at home if you happen to play my favorite song

If someone could glance at this basic codesandbox just to let me know if I got it right.