Is my approach for validating character after number good enough

Just wanted to get your opinion about whether my approach of validating following scenario is good?

I want to make sure that that the first character is aways a letter from A-Z and the character following the letter will always be a number from 1-12 So my input can only be like A1, B12 A2 etc.

Can you take a look at this JSFiddle and see if I’m heading in right direction? I should probably check for charAt(2) as well to address two digits number after letter but wanted to check first if overall approach is looking good.

I do not see any check that the first character is in A-Z and you do also not check on number > 12

My quick solution

If(x.length > 1 && x.length < 4)
{
    const letter = x.charCodeAt(0);
    const number = parseInt(x.substring(1));
    If(letter >= 65 && letter <=90 && !isNaN(number) && number >= 1 && number  <= 12)
         return true;
}
return false
Thanks. I tested your solution by plugging in this JSFiddle with some if else loop adjustments, could you tell me why it is always returning false? I always see console.log("NOT good"); printing even with valid values like A12 A11 etc.

Sorry my fault. CharAt is returning char not char code. I have updated my answer