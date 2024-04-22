Is my approach for validating character after number good enough

Just wanted to get your opinion about whether my approach of validating following scenario is good?
I want to make sure that that the first character is aways a letter from
A-Z and the character following the letter will always be a number from
1-12 So my input can only be like
A1,
B12
A2 etc.
Can you take a look at this JSFiddle and see if I’m heading in right direction? I should probably check for
charAt(2) as well to address two digits number after letter but wanted to check first if overall approach is looking good.
I do not see any check that the first character is in A-Z and you do also not check on number > 12
My quick solution
If(x.length > 1 && x.length < 4)
{
const letter = x.charCodeAt(0);
const number = parseInt(x.substring(1));
If(letter >= 65 && letter <=90 && !isNaN(number) && number >= 1 && number <= 12)
return true;
}
return false
Thanks. I tested your solution by plugging in this JSFiddle with some if else loop adjustments, could you tell me why it is always returning false? I always see
console.log("NOT good"); printing even with valid values like
A12
A11 etc.
Sorry my fault. CharAt is returning char not char code. I have updated my answer