Is it possible to include a file using PHP but NOT the other files that it includes

I want to read some values from an include file, so I thought the easiest way is to include the file then all the variables are available to me. Problem is the file includes many other files and many of them include other files - and so on. Just hoping there may be a simple solution…
Short answer, no.
Perhaps try incude_once and see if that works.
Not going to work.
OP, it sounds like you have a very poor architecture on your hands. You might want to consider refactoring your code.
@benanamen - yea not actually the case, what I want to do, just for clarity, is to extract the database credentials from the Wordpress wp-config.php file. The simplest route would be to just include the file and access the variables directly. Problem is the wp-config.php goes on to include MULTIPLE other files.
If you have access to the wp-config.php file then globally replace all includes with a include_once is worth a try although refactoring would be better as @benanamen mentioned.
So can’t you include just the files you need in the script you are working on, instead of including the wp-config?
Or make your own DB access include.