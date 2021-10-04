Is it possible to have an animated css flame around a div border?

If so, can someone show a few examples of this?
Loads more on google
1 Like
Around a border though.
Around a border where?
You need to provide context as around a border can mean anything.
A square box.
Just put the square box beneath the flame in that codepen above and job done. The flame will be outside the border.
1 Like
Or place the box in the middle of the flame and rub it out.
3 Likes
Yes, it’s possible but before showing that I just need to know the exact position where you want to have this flame.
I can sketch div border from anywhere but if I know the exact position, I can help you better.
Also, if you can show us what have yo tried, it will be great
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.