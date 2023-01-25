Is it possible to have a floating button that flotas like a drone on the page

So I have a blog, and its for hiking and I have started to use drones to create video’s of the routes.

Is it possible to have a button that I will make to look like a drone, and it floats slowly on the screen and it then is clickable to open up the drone footage video.

Sounds a funny one, but I think it would look ace to have it flying for a few seconds from a starting point at the bottom of the page perhaps.

Thanks