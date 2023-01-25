Is it possible to have a floating button that flotas like a drone on the page

So I have a blog, and its for hiking and I have started to use drones to create video’s of the routes.

Is it possible to have a button that I will make to look like a drone, and it floats slowly on the screen and it then is clickable to open up the drone footage video.

Sounds a funny one, but I think it would look ace to have it flying for a few seconds from a starting point at the bottom of the page perhaps.

Clickable once the animation finishes?

I haven’t used this but there is an animationend event

The animation of the drone itself is more of a CSS thing. Just a quick google for ‘css animation drone’

ah cool ye, thats is really good.

The idea was slightly different, in that the drone for example would be sitting at the bottom of the page, floating above the page in a layer. Then it floats up on a set path and the user can click it at anytime and the drone i suppose could return to its start point but it will be hidden anyway by a lightbox layer containing the video.

Thank you though :blush:

