Is it possible to ensure the footer stays at the bottom of pages with limited content?

Hello,
I’m using a grid layout and have everything set up as desired, but on pages with limited content, the footer appears right where the content ends. Is there a way to ensure the footer always stays at the bottom of the pages with limited content?

This is how the footer appears when there isn’t enough content on the page. I believe it would look better if it were positioned at the bottom of the page, especially given its dark background:

Of course, this isn’t an issue when there is enough content to fill the screen.

Here’s the my example:

I would appreciate any suggestions on how to achieve this.

If you change your html to move the footer below the .grid_container div, and add this css, it should work:

body {display:flex;margin:0;padding:5px;flex-direction:column;min-height:100vh}
.grid-container {flex:1;height:auto}
