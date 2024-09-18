Is it possible to ensure the footer stays at the bottom of pages with limited content?

Hello,

I’m using a grid layout and have everything set up as desired, but on pages with limited content, the footer appears right where the content ends. Is there a way to ensure the footer always stays at the bottom of the pages with limited content?

This is how the footer appears when there isn’t enough content on the page. I believe it would look better if it were positioned at the bottom of the page, especially given its dark background:

Of course, this isn’t an issue when there is enough content to fill the screen.

Here’s the my example:

I would appreciate any suggestions on how to achieve this.