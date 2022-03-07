Is it possible to add a swipe action to change from page to page?

Hi,
I have a very old website with loads of gallery pages in differently named parent folders and am looking for a fix for mobile usage. I want to add a swipe that allows swiping from page to page (diff url’s).
The site has multiple pages with images and next/previous buttons so …/folder1/page1.htm and …/folder1/page2.htm etc. Is it possible to implement a swipe action in this scenario?
Thanks for any help
G
Hi,
jQuery implements a Swipe event, which you could then map to a document.location change.
Underlying that I believe will be the Touch events - some combination of touchstart and touchend to identify the distance and speed moved during the motion…
Thanks very much for your reply.
As a non-javascript coder how much work is involved in that?
it’s work I would have to oustource.
Thanks again
I am no particular JS expert, so take this post with a grain of salt.
I tried the JQuery swipe implementation a couple months ago using the JQuery Mobile library jquery.mobile-1.5.0-alpha.1.min.js, which was my understanding of where the swipe code is implemented. Unfortunately that library also did a fair bit of mucking around with my code, changing CSS values to try to do a mobile makeover of sorts. I ended up dumping that implementation though I did later see references to how to tell JQuery Mobile to stop doing that, which I didn’t try.
Instead I found a good JS implementation by user ‘gigawatt’ at https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2264072/detect-a-finger-swipe-through-javascript-on-the-iphone-and-android that I’m currently using. Note that you likely want to implement page prev/next via arrow keys in a similar way (ie, have the JS parse your prev/next buttons and grab the link), for those users with keyboards. I wouldn’t consider this novice level JS coding, but as I say I am not a JS expert and implemented it.