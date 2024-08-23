Is it okay to cache CSS and JavaScript files if my static site generator supports it?

Hello,

I’m using GoHugo as a static site generator, but I thought I wouldn’t ask on their forum because my question is less about Hugo itself and more about how it could affect the functionality of the page. There is a file named “js.html” whose only purpose is to load the main JavaScript file, and it looks like this:

{{ $js := resources.Get "js/script.js" -}} <script src="{{ $js.Permalink }}" defer></script>

This file can be marked to be cached, so the static site generator will only reload it if it has been modified I think. According to the official documentation, this is typically used for sections like headers (separate headers.html file) and footers (separate footer.html file) since they don’t change often. However, I recently encountered a Hugo theme where both files that load up JavaScript (js.html) and CSS (css.html) were also cached.

I’m wondering if this is okay, or if I should avoid this caching at all costs. Perhaps you’ve worked with a static site generator, CMS, or something similar and encountered this. I would really appreciate any feedback you might have.

Another thing I suspect might be using up resources is the loading of external Google Fonts, which aren’t currently cached.

<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Montserrat&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Open+Sans:ital,wght@0,300..800;1,300..800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">