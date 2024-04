Hi there,

I am finding that I am adding a transition to a lot of elements to create a smooth movement with elements that move.

I am using this:

transition: all .3s ease;

Is there any hard applying this to the body so it applies to all elements? And then if I need to adjust the transition on specific elements, I can create other rules/classes for those?

I just wondered if this is good practice or not?

Any thoughts would be great! Thanks.