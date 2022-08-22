Is it ideal to use :nth-child() selector?

Im planning to make a website theme/template and I was wondering, is it safe to assume that using the CSS3 selector of the ff:
- nth-child()
- nth-child(1n)
- nth-child(1n) + div
- nth-child(1n + 1)
- nth-child(3n - 2)
is it suitable for most users already?
And for those people who design website for a living or make website for commercial & widely used, would you be using such selector or not?
nth-child is safe to use. There are a couple mobile browsers which don’t support it, but for the most part it’s widely available - heck, even old IE supported it.
If you ever want to see if a selector is safe to use, look it up on caniuse. This gives a breakdown of which browsers can use a selector, broken down by version. Combine this with your user stats, and you should be able to see which are safe to use without harming your client base.