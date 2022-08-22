Is it ideal to use :nth-child() selector?

Im planning to make a website theme/template and I was wondering, is it safe to assume that using the CSS3 selector of the ff:

nth-child()

nth-child(1n)

nth-child(1n) + div

nth-child(1n + 1)

nth-child(3n - 2)

is it suitable for most users already?

And for those people who design website for a living or make website for commercial & widely used, would you be using such selector or not?