Is FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING sufficient?

#1

Currently I am using trim, stripslashes and htmlspecialchars to sanitise string data from forms. The data is being forwarded to clients in emails, not entered into a database.

I am considering changing to use just:
filter_var($str, FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING).

I quite like that FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING completely removes any HTML tags whereas with htmlspecialchars my clients would see some gobbledygook in received emails and would still see the code within HTML tags.

It’s puzzling as to why use of PHP filters to sanitise strings is not more frequently recommended. Is using FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING sufficient?

#2

Depends on what you’re using the string for, really.

#3

Thanks for your reply.

The string would just being forwarded in an email: for example a message from a ‘Contact Us’ website form.

#4

Eh, for pasting to an email it’s probably sufficient, yeah. Just be careful with some of the other ones that dont strip tags… (people have a habit of using VALIDATE_EMAIL and not SANITIZE)