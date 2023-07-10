Is an <a> witout an href= accessible?

I’m not learned in accessibility, my apologies in advance…

A particular pop-up on my web site is beyond the stage where I can make it work without JS. Currently, the code looks like this:

<a id="signatures"><img src="signatures.png"></a>

which displays an icon, and there’s a JS click handler watching #signatures which brings up the pop-up, etc. This all works fine, though it occurs to me that I have no idea whether this is compliant to accessibility rules.

Would someone mind giving me a quick run-down on this scenario?

Is the click handler on the [a] adequate for informing the user that this icon can be clicked?

Could the [a] just as easily be any other html tag (say a ) as long as the click handler still exists (accessibility-wise, I mean)

Is there a reason that [a] tag might/should be a [button] instead, even if I want to completely remove the default button styling?

Thanks!