Iq 70-80 can I master html5 and css3?

English is my second language.

I have taken iq test to psychologist two times. One when I was young, and one when I’m was a adult, both time I got something around 70. The test had 4 or 5 topics like understanding of words, memorising and something I have forgotten. One topic was 90, the rest 70-80.

I have tried to learn html5 once before, quit after a couple of weeks because I didn’t feel any progress at all.

For around a month I started again. First starting with a 10 hour video at youtube, finished 6 hour and started with a html5 and css3 in my language, but I still watch a lot youtube content in English everyday.

I did pay for a course that had Html5 and CSS3, lasting 13 hours with tasks after every chapter. I have finished html5 and 70% of css3. I have also bought a high school book in my native language that introduces html5, css3 and javascript to beginners. I have worked through 2 chapters now, it has only 3 about html5 and css3.

I have been working over 100 hours 60-70 watching, rest try to solve tasks and build websites (they look horrible, need to cheat by copy codes to get it good). For example I don’t understand simple things like why write classes"navbar-button" navbar-brand" “navbar-nav” “navbar-item” “section-footer” “footer-hero” etc.

why can’t I just call the classes “hello1” “hello2” “hello3”. And I don’t understand simple things like should this be inn section or main. How to move a link that it displays in the upper page.

I have a fascination for programming, but now I feel like it’s a hopeless project. Low iq and I need to be self studying. I really, really need to feel some mastery very soont!

Does somebody maybe have a tip or two that I haven’t think about, and last is it possible for me to understand html5 and css3? And I don’t mean basic, I would like to understand it very,very well, before I jump over to javascript. Maybe someone have heard about people like me with borderline iq, be a programmer, that would at least tell me it isn’t impossible, still I’m stupid.