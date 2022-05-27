Iq 70-80 can I master html5 and css3?

English is my second language.

I have taken iq test to psychologist two times. One when I was young, and one when I’m was a adult, both time I got something around 70. The test had 4 or 5 topics like understanding of words, memorising and something I have forgotten. One topic was 90, the rest 70-80.

I have tried to learn html5 once before, quit after a couple of weeks because I didn’t feel any progress at all.

For around a month I started again. First starting with a 10 hour video at youtube, finished 6 hour and started with a html5 and css3 in my language, but I still watch a lot youtube content in English everyday.
I did pay for a course that had Html5 and CSS3, lasting 13 hours with tasks after every chapter. I have finished html5 and 70% of css3. I have also bought a high school book in my native language that introduces html5, css3 and javascript to beginners. I have worked through 2 chapters now, it has only 3 about html5 and css3.

I have been working over 100 hours 60-70 watching, rest try to solve tasks and build websites (they look horrible, need to cheat by copy codes to get it good). For example I don’t understand simple things like why write classes"navbar-button" navbar-brand" “navbar-nav” “navbar-item” “section-footer” “footer-hero” etc.
why can’t I just call the classes “hello1” “hello2” “hello3”. And I don’t understand simple things like should this be inn section or main. How to move a link that it displays in the upper page.

I have a fascination for programming, but now I feel like it’s a hopeless project. Low iq and I need to be self studying. I really, really need to feel some mastery very soont!

Does somebody maybe have a tip or two that I haven’t think about, and last is it possible for me to understand html5 and css3? And I don’t mean basic, I would like to understand it very,very well, before I jump over to javascript. Maybe someone have heard about people like me with borderline iq, be a programmer, that would at least tell me it isn’t impossible, still I’m stupid.

Well you have learnt a second language, and your English isn’t too bad. So there is some hope for you learning.

You may name your classes as anything you like. But it is a good idea to make the names meaningful, so it is easier for you, or anyone else working with the code to understand. It is usually considered best to use a name that describes what an element is, as opposed to describing its appearance.

What is your purpose for learning these scripting languages?

Do you want a job in the field?

You said, “I have a fascination for programming” but you don’t seem to be enjoying the process of learning. I have a fascination with scripting, but I’ve never excelled.

Whether you want to go on or not will depend on why you do it. You may want to get an ordinary job you can do and code on the side for your own enrichment. From what I’ve read, don’t let any IQ score determine your life.