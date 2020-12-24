iOS Chrome calculates the wrong height of html

In order to fill the whole height of the page, I use height: 100%; for html and body tags, and it works fine until a browser would be closed and reopened.

I don’t use 100vh because of issues on mobile devices.

Steps to reproduce:

Open https://angelika94.github.io/rick/ in Google Chrome on iPhone (you will see that navigation (Morty and Beer) is placed on the bottom of the page)

Close the browser and remove it from multitasking navigation.

Open the browser again (you will see that bottom navigation moved off the “first screen” and now you need to scroll to see it)

screenshot of css Rick without navigation



The page will be fixed by itself in these cases:

Rotate the device to landscape

Open and close browser’s navigation by tabs

Close and reopen browser without closing it in multitasking nav

Why does it happen? How can I fix this behavior?

Here is the code https://jsfiddle.net/b1w3ktdu/6/

Thank you in advance!