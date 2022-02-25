IntelliJ CSS not connecting to HTML

I keep getting this error message in IntelliJ “Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404 (Not Found)” not sure why.
Also, when I edit in CSS, it does not show in the Preview or Live edit session. I don’t think it’s connecting to the HTML file and not sure why. Like the CSS code isnt affecting the html file and not showing when I run it.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Title</title>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<p>tester</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
body
{
background-color: yellow;
}
.p
{
color: blue;
}