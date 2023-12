Intelligent DateTime indentification from a non formatted DateTime

I have a list of dates like this :

January 21 | 6PM onwards January 13 | Gates Open at 5PM December 23 | 7PM December 23 | 9PM - December 24 | 3AM January 4 - January 5 | 8:30 PM Onwards February 4 | 7PM December 21 | 8PM - December 22 | 1AM December 22 | 9PM - December 23 | 1AM 17 Feb 2024 | 7 PM onwards December 23 | 11:50PM - December 24 | 1:30AM January 11 | 8PM January 12 | 8PM - January 14 | 9PM June 1 | 2PM - June 2 | 3AM December 22 | 8PM - December 23 | 2AM December 22 | 9PM - December 23 | 1AM December 23 | 8PM - December 24 | 2AM February 1 | 9PM December 23 | 8:30PM December 24 | 4:20PM - December 25 | 1:00AM December 27 | 7:30PM January 6 | 9:30PM - January 7 | 1:30AM January 21 | 6PM onwards

Is there some JavaScript API that can intelligently detect the DateTime from this list and return a list of formatted DateTime ?

Or is using the ChatGPT API the way to go ?