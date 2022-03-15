Integrating a payment gateway Uncaught Type Error

Hi All

My JS knowledge isn’t amazing and was wondering if you kind folk might be able to point me in the direction of where i’m going wrong.

I’m trying to integrate a payment gateway for my app but i’m getting the dreaded Uncaught Type Error

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'submit') at HTMLInputElement.<anonymous>

The section in question is as follows:-

const PAYMENT_DATA = getPaymentData(); var payBtn = document.getElementById("pay-btn"); // form.addEventListener("submit", function(event) payBtn.addEventListener('click', () => { startLoading() hf.submit({ paymentData: PAYMENT_DATA }) // THIS IS THE LINE IN QUESTION .then((res) => { stopLoading() hf.clear() showResult(true) console.log('res', res) Livewire.emit('transactionSuccess',res) }) .catch((err) => { stopLoading() if (err.code === 'NOT_VALID_CARD_DATA') { showResult(false, err.message) } else { showResult(false, err.message) hf.clear() } console.log('err', err) }) }); function getPaymentData() { return { currency: 'GBP', description: 'Car Service', paymentSettings: { terminalId: '211ea23d-3720-4ebe-8e43-200856771af1', returnUrl: 'https://test-pay.dnapayments.com/checkout/success.html', failureReturnUrl: 'https://test-pay.dnapayments.com/checkout/failure.html', callbackUrl: 'https://pay.dnapayments.com/checkout', failureCallbackUrl: 'https://testmerchant/order/1123/fail' }, customerDetails: { accountDetails: { accountId: 'uuid000001' }, billingAddress: { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', addressLine1: 'Fulham Rd', postalCode: 'SW6 1HS', city: 'London', country: 'GB' }, deliveryDetails: { deliveryAddress: { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', streetAddress1: 'Fulham Rd', streetAddress2: 'Fulham', postalCode: 'SW6 1HS', city: 'London', phone: '0475662834', region: 'UKI', country: 'GB' } }, email: 'demo@dnapayments.com' }, deliveryType: 'service', invoiceId: '1234', amount: '5.00', } }

Thank you in advance.