I am following PHP & MYSQL Novice to Ninja. I have downloaded and installed the git, virtualbox and vagrant files. The “git clone…”, “cd m_project…” and “bin/folderfix.sh” commands all executed, but when I run “vagrant up” I get an “ERROR 2002 (HY000): Can’t connect to local MySQL server through socket ‘/var/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock’ (2)” error message and don’t know how to correct it. Can anyone help?