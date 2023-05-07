Installing Composer and composer.json inside WordPress theme

CMS & WordPress
I try to install composer inside a WordPress theme.
Need help how to manage composer.json and where it should be placed to manage links inside WordPress pages.

As I understand

  1. we install composer and it is outside WordPress public_html folder.
  2. composer.JSON will be inside a root directory besides composer-LOCK
  3. create a vendor directory inside a root directory and place a file called autoload.php inside the vendor directory.
  4. we initialize components:
require_once ROOT_DIR . "vendor/autoload.php";
//use Twilio\Rest\Client;

Please inform me if this will work or PHP code need modifications?
Where (file) we place PHP code?