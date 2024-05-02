Install database design tool in linux server can't access from outer machine

Hi all.
I new in server configuration.
I am was install database design tool online from dynobird at https://github.com/didin1453fatih/dbdesigner.id
This project was inactive, but i need install this to my server.
The backend was install and server was run at port 80.
When i call from my browser with ip address i can’t access this application. but when i try to hit local using curl localhost it was return html file text.
$ curl localhost
And response
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8"><meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"><meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1"><link rel="icon" href="<%= BASE_URL %>favicon.png"><title>dbdesigner.id</title></head><body><noscript><strong>We're sorry but graphich-model doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.</strong></noscript><div id="app"></div></body></html>