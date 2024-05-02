Install database design tool in linux server can't access from outer machine

Hi all.

I new in server configuration.

I am was install database design tool online from dynobird at https://github.com/didin1453fatih/dbdesigner.id

This project was inactive, but i need install this to my server.

The backend was install and server was run at port 80.

When i call from my browser with ip address i can’t access this application. but when i try to hit local using curl localhost it was return html file text.

$ curl localhost

And response