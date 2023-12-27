Insert content in middle of url

i have page name properties.php which contain list of properties listing from array(static listing without database), when user click on view-details achor tag

<a href="details.php?show=<?php echo $id;?>">View-details</a>

details.php contains all details of the file which is ok works fine but what i want is that i want to insert content in details.php like details-locations.php location will change according but if insert location from array into details.php like:

<a href="details<?php echo $location?>".php?show=<?php echo $id;?>">View-details</a>

it will definite broke the details.php page, so how can i insert location in-between details.php not after details.php?show=…

is it poosible to insert in the middle of detials.php like detials-<?php echo $location?>.php and can easily get array details without breaking page