Inner Join MySQL not gives expected output

I am not able to join the table, my code is seems correct but getting the output that fix my logic, actually see,

table1 as t1

> ID  | name   | qty  | other
> ----------------------------------
> 1   | Mango  | 10   | 9
> ----------------------------------
> 1   | Banana | 12   | 12
> ----------------------------------
> 1   | Apple  | 5    | 5

SELECT t1.ID FROM `table1` t1 INNER JOIN `table1` t2 ON t1.`qty` != t2.`other`

Expected Output : ID: 1 because its qty is not equal to 10

I am getting all records, I also read StackOverflow and used other join methods but not worked.
Please help me how to achieve the goal.