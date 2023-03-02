Inner Join MySQL not gives expected output

I am not able to join the table, my code is seems correct but getting the output that fix my logic, actually see,

table1 as t1

> ID | name | qty | other > ---------------------------------- > 1 | Mango | 10 | 9 > ---------------------------------- > 1 | Banana | 12 | 12 > ---------------------------------- > 1 | Apple | 5 | 5

SELECT t1.ID FROM `table1` t1 INNER JOIN `table1` t2 ON t1.`qty` != t2.`other`

Expected Output : ID: 1 because its qty is not equal to 10

I am getting all records, I also read StackOverflow and used other join methods but not worked.

Please help me how to achieve the goal.