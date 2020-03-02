Inline-Block and Img

#1

Hi i’ve created a page which has an image on it with a border around it. tax-1

As you can see it looks fine. But I only got to this my accident and I want to understand why what I did works

THE PROBLEM:

before the image looked like this without inline-block
tax-2

then I added inline-block to the div surrounding the image and it worked. But i don’t totally understand.

heres the code:

<div class="col-lg-6">
          <div class="border-img">
              <img src="assets/images/about01.jpg" alt="about" class="img-fluid">
           </div>
</div>

css:

.inner-common .border-img {
    position: relative;
    display: inline-block;
    border: 12px solid #fff;
}

.img-fluid {
    max-width: 100%;
    height: auto;
}