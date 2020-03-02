Inline-Block and Img

Hi i’ve created a page which has an image on it with a border around it.

As you can see it looks fine. But I only got to this my accident and I want to understand why what I did works

THE PROBLEM:

before the image looked like this without inline-block



then I added inline-block to the div surrounding the image and it worked. But i don’t totally understand.

heres the code:

<div class="col-lg-6"> <div class="border-img"> <img src="assets/images/about01.jpg" alt="about" class="img-fluid"> </div> </div>

css: