Inline-Block and Img

Hi i’ve created a page which has an image on it with a border around it.
As you can see it looks fine. But I only got to this my accident and I want to understand why what I did works
THE PROBLEM:
before the image looked like this without inline-block
then I added inline-block to the div surrounding the image and it worked. But i don’t totally understand.
heres the code:
<div class="col-lg-6">
<div class="border-img">
<img src="assets/images/about01.jpg" alt="about" class="img-fluid">
</div>
</div>
css:
.inner-common .border-img {
position: relative;
display: inline-block;
border: 12px solid #fff;
}
.img-fluid {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
}