Injecting a value into a row added using JavaScript

Hi.

I am using the following code to add and delete rows from a table. You can see this post for an explanation but a different question: https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/how-to-stop-an-add-delete-table-row-script-from-deleting-the-last-row-and-how-to-limit-rows/353365/10

Main HTML

<table id="tbl_posts" class="table"> <thead> <tr class="course-book-rule"> <td colspan="5" class="course-book-heading">Attendee Details</td> </tr> <tr style="border: none;"> <td colspan="5"><textarea class="form-control rounded-0 w-100" id="requirements" name="requirements" rows="3" placeholder="Do any of the attendees you are entering have any special requirements?"></textarea></td> </tr> <tr> <td>#</td> <td>Name</td> <td>Email</td> <td>Job Title</td> <td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded add-record its-blue-bg white-text pr-4 pl-4" data-added="0"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i></a></td> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="tbl_posts_body"> <tr id="rec-1"> <td><span class="sn">1</span>.</td> <td><input type="text" id="attendeename" name="attendeename"></td> <td><input type="email" id="attendeeemail" name="attendeeemail"></td> <td><input type="text" id="attendeejobtitle" name="attendeejobtitle"></td> <td></td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

The HTML template for new rows

<div style="display:none;"> <table id="sample_table"> <tr id=""> <td><span class="sn"></span>.</td> <td><input type="text" id="attendeename" name="attendeename"></td> <td><input type="email" id="attendeeemail" name="attendeeemail"</td> <td><input type="text" id="attendeejobtitle" name="attendeejobtitle"</td> <td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded delete-record its-blue-bg lighten-2 pl-3 pr-3" data-id="0"><i class="fas fa-minus"></i></a></td> </tr> </table> </div>

And the JS:

<script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ jQuery(document).delegate('a.add-record', 'click', function(e) { var rows = $( "#tbl_posts_body tr" ).length; if (rows >= 10) { return; } e.preventDefault(); var content = jQuery('#sample_table tr'), size = jQuery('#tbl_posts >tbody >tr').length + 1, element = null, element = content.clone(); element.attr('id', 'rec-'+size); element.find('.delete-record').attr('data-id', size); element.appendTo('#tbl_posts_body'); element.find('.sn').html(size); }); jQuery(document).delegate('a.delete-record', 'click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); var id = jQuery(this).attr('data-id'); var targetDiv = jQuery(this).attr('targetDiv'); jQuery('#rec-' + id).remove(); //regenerate index number on table $('#tbl_posts_body tr').each(function(index){ $(this).find('span.sn').html(index+1); }); return true; }); }); </script>

The code works well. BUT, I’m looking now at pulling the form values out of $_POST, I have an issue. The html that the JS copies to create each new added row is static html, a static template. It does NOT contain a unique name attribute for each input element.

So, if I add two extra rows alongside the original row, all three name elements for jobtitle (say) are just attendeejobtitle. What I need is attendeejobtitle_1, attendeejobtitle_2, etc.

How can I achieve this? (Please bear in mind I am just beginning to learn JS.)

Cheers