Infinite split scrolling (in opposite directions) columns

I have a a 100% height page with 2 columns of content. On mouse scroll, both columns scroll - but in opposite directions. This loops/scrolls infinitely.

I have this working in principle but with a few issues. I’d also like to see what people think of the code/if it can be optimised as it’s a bit of a hack job…

Here is my code: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/OJvgMXN

If the viewport is resized even slightly the layout seems to break/overflow until refresh. So I think I need to work in something so it’s always updated. I know it’s a performance hit but this is a ‘fun’ portfolio-like UI so it’s ok to push it a bit

NewMap / WeakMap errors I can’t resolve - although it works

Both columns don’t perfectly align, you can see a bit of the border of the item outside the viewport (bottom edge).

Not vital but I thought about what an ‘offset’ would look like so rather than 2 items fitting in the viewport, you saw the top of one item and the bottom of another in a column.

I moved away from jQuery but for reference this was an older version I did / where it all started.