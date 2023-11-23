Infinite scrolling 25,000 records?

I have played with infinitive scrolling with some success, Used Javascript to get the offset and let the server load next 100 records from the database.

const tbody = document.querySelector('tbody'); tbody.addEventListener('scroll', function () { if (tbody.scrollHeight - tbody.scrollTop <= tbody.clientHeight) { let rows = document.querySelectorAll('tr'); let offset = rows[rows.length - 1].rowIndex; next_page(offset); } }); function next_page(offset) { let url = '/tsk/tr/' + offset fetch(url) .then((res) => res.text()) .then((response) => { tbody.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', response); }) .catch((error) => alert("Error content:", error)); }

This works as I expected, but I think this can be improved. If you have any suggestions, I should be thankful.