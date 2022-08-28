We can check if two values are not equal using the inequality operator. There is a soft inequality operator,
!=and a hard inequality operator,
!==. These work in a similar way to the soft and hard equality operators:
16 != '16'; // type coercion makes these equal<< false
16 !== '16';<< true
As with equality, a ninja programmer should use the hard inequality operator as this will give more reliable results unaffected by type coercion.
