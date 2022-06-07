I’ve inherited some legacy python from a previous dev.
Fortunately, they have left a link to the original blog post that was used as a starting point.
But I think I’m hitting a syntax error in the parts they tried to modify.
Specifically at line 96 its saying index is occupied or out of range
IronPython 2.7
#Copyright(c) 2016 www.Learndynamo.com
#Please contact at jeremy@learndynamo.com
import clr
clr.AddReference('RevitAPI')
clr.AddReference("RevitServices")
clr.AddReference("RevitNodes")
import RevitServices
import Revit
import Autodesk
from Autodesk.Revit.DB import *
import math
from math import *
clr.ImportExtensions(Revit.GeometryConversion)
from RevitServices.Persistence import DocumentManager
from RevitServices.Transactions import TransactionManager
doc = DocumentManager.Instance.CurrentDBDocument
toggle = IN[0]
point = UnwrapElement(IN[1])
modelPoints = UnwrapElement(IN[2])
cropCurves = UnwrapElement(IN[3])
viewType = UnwrapElement(IN[4])
lst = []
#Get Family View Type
vft = 0
collector = FilteredElementCollector(doc).OfClass(ViewFamilyType).ToElements()
#eleViews = []
for i in collector:
if i.ViewFamily == ViewFamily.Elevation:
vft = i.Id
break
if toggle == True:
TransactionManager.Instance.EnsureInTransaction(doc)
#Retrieve the mid point of model lines and get X,Y.
index = 0
for modelpoint in modelPoints:
modelMP = modelpoint.ToXyz()
modelMPX = modelMP.X
modelMPY = modelMP.Y
#Retrieve individual lines of crop window.
cropLines = cropCurves[index]
l1 = cropLines[0].ToRevitType()
l2 = cropLines[1].ToRevitType()
l3 = cropLines[2].ToRevitType()
l4 = cropLines[3].ToRevitType()
# Create a line in the z-Axis for elevation marker to rotate around.
elevationPT = point[index].ToXyz()
elptRotate = XYZ(elevationPT.X, elevationPT.Y, elevationPT.Z+100)
ln = Line.CreateBound(elevationPT, elptRotate)
#Calculate the angle between Model Mid Point and Elevation Point.
elevationPTY = elevationPT.Y
elevationPTX = elevationPT.X
#combY = elevationPTY-modelMPY
#combX = elevationPTX-modelMPX
combY = modelMPY-elevationPTY
combX = modelMPX-elevationPTX
ang = -atan2(combX, combY)
comparisonAng = round(degrees(ang))
newAng = 90
arrowPos = 2
eleMarker = ElevationMarker.CreateElevationMarker(doc, viewType.Id, elevationPT, 100)
#left arrow
if comparisonAng >= 45 and comparisonAng <= 135:
arrowPos = 0
newAng = -90
#top arrow
#changed <= to < august 5th 2021
if comparisonAng <= 45 and comparisonAng > -45:
arrowPos = 1
newAng = 0
#bottom arrow
if comparisonAng > 135 or comparisonAng < -135:
arrowPos = 3
ang = ang + radians(90)
#default is right arrow
ele = eleMarker.CreateElevation(doc, doc.ActiveView.Id, arrowPos)
ElementTransformUtils.RotateElement(doc, eleMarker.Id, ln, ang)
ElementTransformUtils.RotateElement(doc, eleMarker.Id, ln, radians(newAng))
#ElementTransformUtils.RotateElement(doc, eleMarker.Id, ln, ang)
#Create elevation marker and elevation in position 0.
#Rotate elevation marker towars model line.
#ElementTransformUtils.RotateElement(doc, eleMarker.Id, ln, math.radians(90))
#
crManager = ele.GetCropRegionShapeManager()
#crShape = crManager.GetCropRegionShape()
newCurveLoop = []
newCurveLoop.Add(l1)
newCurveLoop.Add(l2)
newCurveLoop.Add(l3)
newCurveLoop.Add(l4)
cLoop = CurveLoop.Create(newCurveLoop)
index+=1
try:
crManager.SetCropShape(cLoop)
lst.append(ele)
#lst.append("Elevation Created")
except:
pass
lst.append("Missed Elevation")
TransactionManager.Instance.TransactionTaskDone()
#OUT = degrees(ang)
OUT = lst
else:
OUT = "Set toggle to TRUE"