Increase your skillset

Now that I work fully in software development, I notice that I sometimes find it difficult to grow even more. In addition to what I already do at work.

Often when I open a book about PHP, I notice that the material is quite dry, so that after a day of programming I can no longer really commit to reading books (bring something home with your work). The same goes for playing digital games.

I do notice that when books are explained in story form, I can get through them fairly easily.

Does anyone have the same experience and tips?