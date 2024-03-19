Including files results in 403

Hi there everyone,

I’m trying to move my template over to my server and I’m having a problem with including the files in the template(css and js). For some reason, it’s resulting in a 403 error for both files. I’ve checked permissions and ownership and they show as correct.

This file system is mounted as a network drive on my computer and I can open these files to edit, they are not corrupt or unreadable.

Can someone tell me what I’m getting wrong?

My files:

Working index(to show owner/group/permissions):

web22@system:~/web$ pwd

/var/www/clients/client1/web22/home/schwim_warweb/web

web22@system:~/web$ ls -la

total 80

drwx–x–x 7 web22 client1 4096 Mar 19 09:36 .

drwxr-xr-x 17 root root 4096 Mar 1 21:12 …

-rw-r–r-- 1 web22 client1 1017 Mar 10 09:28 blizzapitest.php

-rw-r–r-- 1 web22 client1 162 Mar 17 14:01 composer.json

-rw-r–r-- 1 web22 client1 26219 Mar 17 13:51 composer.lock

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 1150 Jun 23 2023 favicon.ico

-rw-r–r-- 1 web22 client1 215 Jun 21 2023 .htaccess

drwxr-xr-x 8 web22 client1 4096 Mar 17 15:17 includities

-rw-r–r-- 1 web22 client1 3956 Mar 17 11:47 index.php

drwxr-xr-x 3 web22 client1 4096 Mar 9 2023 lib

-rw-r–r-- 1 web22 client1 31 Mar 9 2023 robots.txt

drwxr-xr-x 2 web22 client1 4096 Mar 19 00:06 stats

drwxr-xr-x 10 web22 client1 4096 Mar 17 13:58 vendor

drwxr-xr-x 6 web22 client1 4096 Mar 10 10:41 ZZZ-unused

web22@system:~/web$

Non working files:

eb22@system:~/web/includities/theme/darkmode$ cd css

web22@system:~/web/includities/theme/darkmode/css$ ls -la

total 1688

drwx------ 2 web22 client1 4096 Dec 22 08:59 .

drwx------ 6 web22 client1 4096 Dec 22 08:59 …

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 392522 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.dark.min.css

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 84657 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.dark.min.css.map

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 394464 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.dark.rtl.min.css

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 377057 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.min.css

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 79413 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.min.css.map

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 379000 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.rtl.min.css

web22@system:~/web/includities/theme/darkmode/css$

and

web22@system:~/web/includities/theme/darkmode/css$ cd …/js

web22@system:~/web/includities/theme/darkmode/js$ ls -la

total 1304

drwx------ 2 web22 client1 4096 Dec 22 08:59 .

drwx------ 6 web22 client1 4096 Dec 22 08:59 …

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 167907 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.es.min.js

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 520668 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.es.min.js.map

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 126062 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.umd.min.js

-rw-rw-r-- 1 web22 client1 505049 Dec 22 08:59 mdb.umd.min.js.map

web22@system:~/web/includities/theme/darkmode/js$

My inspector:

