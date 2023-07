I am trying to loop through an array of strings this way:

window.setInterval( () => { const urlPatternToBlock = [ 'x' || 'y' ]; for (let element of urlPatternToBlock) { if ( window.location.href.includes(urlPatternToBlock) ) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); } } }, 1);

The first string in the array is read successfully.

The second string in the array isn’t.

What may cause this situation?