Include wp header and footer in to my custom php script

CMS & WordPress
#1

Hi folks,

i am working on a custom php script for a client. the script works fine. but client want it to be part of his wp website. therefore my custom php script should include header and footer of the existing wp site. i am not yet in to wp development. therefore please help me to include wp header and footer in to my custom php script.

The script model is look like this -


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

  <head>
	  <meta charset="UTF-8">
	  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1">
	  <title>Registration Form - Submit</title>
	  <meta name="description" content="">
      <meta name="keywords" content="">

	  <script src="js/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
	  <script src="js/jquery-ui.js"></script>
	  <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/jquery-ui.css">  
	  
	  <script src="js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
	  <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/bootstrap.min.css">
	  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">	  
	  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans" />

	  <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
  
  
</head>

<body>


<div class="container-fluid">
	<div class="row">
	<?php
		echo "hello world";
	?>
	</div>	
</div>


<script>
$("p").click(function(){
  alert("The paragraph was clicked.");
});
</script>


</body>
</html>
#2

It’s a long time since I used Wordpress, but isn’t more a case of including your code into the WP header and footer scripts?