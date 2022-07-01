Improving Shopify Web Site Speed

Hi!

I have a shop on Shopify https://www.artanishome.com. I subscribed to a service called Diib and it says that my web site speed is poor and it will cause trouble with organic Google ranking. It doesn’t say HOW to improve my speed, but offers services with exorbitant fees. I’m not sure whether to update my theme or hire someone on Fiverr to improve my speed. Can a theme that touts fast speed possibly do much? Or should I hire someone for best results? And how much should I expect to pay for speed improvements? I see a highly rated Fiverr person that charges $145. Although I’m the one who designed and maintain my web site, I’m much too busy running my business to learn how to do speed improvements myself. Advice?