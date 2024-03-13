Improving Footer

What are you stuck with exactly?
It looks like you have too much top padding on the footer but I assume you know how to adjust that.
46px 8px 8px
You probably want less top and more bottom.
32px 8px 16px
It all depends on what you want?
What are you stuck with exactly?
It looks like you have too much top padding on the footer but I assume you know how to adjust that.
46px 8px 8px
You probably want less top and more bottom.
32px 8px 16px
It all depends on what you want?
To be identical to this one: https://jsfiddle.net/sLg5az41/2/
mushed html
Which can’t be done because that is the html where everything is mushed together.
Even with the neater one they don’t look the same: https://jsfiddle.net/9m6hvzun/2/
not mushed html:
mushed html is 1st one / neater one is the 2nd one.
I was trying to figure this out: https://jsfiddle.net/js9ezbx7/3/
I am confused as to number values would be placed in there to match
this one: https://jsfiddle.net/sLg5az41/2/
.marginLeft {
margin:
}
.marginRight {
margin:
}
<span class="marginLeft"> </span>
<span class="common-text C9DxTc">|</span>
<span class="marginRight"> </span>
<a class="XqQF9c" href="#" target="_blank"><span class="common-text text1">something</span></a>
<span class="marginLeft"> </span>
<span class="common-text C9DxTc">|</span>
<span class="marginRight"> </span>
Its just margins and removing the bold from one of those links.
.my-footer {
box-sizing: border-box;
border-top: 1px solid #1155cc;
background: #121212;
text-align: center;
word-wrap: break-word;
margin: 0 -8px;
padding: 22px 8px 8px;
font-family: Verdana, Arial;
font-size: 13.33px;
line-height: 1.5;
vertical-align: baseline;
}
.my-footer a {
text-decoration: none;
}
.my-footer b {
color: #f6b26b;
font-weight: 400;
margin: 0 5px;
}
.footer-top {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: center;
margin-bottom: 13px;
}
.footer-top a {
color: #0059dd;
font-weight: 700;
}
.my-footer .text5 {
color: #38761d;
font-weight:400;
}
.text6 {
color: #b45f06;
font-weight: 700;
}
.footer-mid {
margin-bottom:51px;
color: #0059dd;
font-family: Arial;
font-size: 24px;
font-weight: 700;
}
.footer-base {
color: #0059dd;
}
<footer class="my-footer">
<div class="footer-top">
<a href=" #" target="_blank">something</a><b>|</b>
<a href="#" target="_blank">something</a><b>|</b>
<a href="#" target="_blank"><span class="text5">something</span><span class="text6">something</span></a>
</div>
<div class="footer-mid">something</div>
<div class="footer-base">something</div>
</footer>
That is exact on my screen although no one in the world would have known otherwise as this is a pointless exercise.