Improving back/home button added to manageCover

So to simplify, the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player. That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player. That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.
Is this what you wanted me to do?
Am I close?
Is:
player.stopVideo(); supposed to be in there somewhere?
function createStopHandler(createSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
managePlayer.addExitHandler(createSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
No, that’s nothing like what you should be doing.
Here’s what I said:
Breaking that down it is:
- the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player.
- That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player.
- That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.
Breaking those down even further we have:
- the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player.
function createStopHandler(player) {
...
}
- That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player.
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
...
};
}
That uses what is called a closure technique around the player variable (and other variables in the parent function), so that the stopHandler function still knows what the player is.
- That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.
const player = managePlayer.add(...);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
You still need to return the player from the managePlayer.add code along with perhaps doing a few other things, but that is the fundamental core of the process. Use the player from managePlayer to create a handler, and pass that handler to manageUI.
Once all of that runs, some of that code can then be moved into other code, perhaps a manage managePage module which is the only code that is allowed to know about both manageUI and managePlayer.
That way you can then issue a command such as:
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
and that managePage code takes care of the details of getting things from managePlayer and giving it to manageUI.
I did something wrong:
I think I’m supposed to get it working like this first.
Is something supposed to go inside those brackets?
(...)
const player = managePlayer.add(...);
Code:
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
const player = addPlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
};
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
The only thing that the stopHandler function should do is to use the player parameter to stop the handler. In other words, to have only one command, that being player.stopVideo();
I did that here:
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
};
}
/* const player = managePlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);*/
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
Next:
I don’t know how to add this part to the code.
Also, is something supposed to go inside those brackets?
(...)
const player = managePlayer.add(...);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
Also, I’m not sure where it’s supposed to be placed in the code.
Where does it go?
Does it stay where I have it?
If it stays where I have it I get this error:
Cannot access ‘managePlayer’ before initialization"
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
};
}
const player = managePlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
That part temporarily goes in the place that you have managePlayer.add code.
You put the parameters that you use with your existing managePlayer.add code in there.
After you have things working, refactoring can then occur to move the bulk of the work to a separate managePage module, which is the only place that knowledge of both manageUI and managePlayer should exist.
I’m still quite confused.
What do I do after I do this?
That part temporarily goes in the place that you have managePlayer.add code.
I did that here:
Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)"
Code
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const player = managePlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
Am I supposed to do something like this?
This does not seem like the right thing to do.
I’m confused on how this is set up.
Is this close?
const player = managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
const player = managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
const player = managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
First, I’m trying to get it to work, then refactoring after I have it running.
Also, is addPlayer supposed to be highlighted in blue?
The intention is that the three player/stophandler/manageUI lines replaces one of the managePlayer.add statements.
This could be done a different way though, of having a separate module called managePage with an add function that contains those three lines.
That way you can just rename managePlayer.add to be managePage.add and all of the work is then done for you.
Let’s do that then.
What do I do next?
I added:
managePage.addPlayer
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
};
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const player = managePage.addPlayer();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
managePage.addPlayer(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePage.addPlayer(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
First I would rename playerSettings to playerOptions. We have historically used playerSettings to mean a combined version of both playerOptions and playerVars. Also, youtube calls them options. So renaming playerSettings to playerOptions makes the most sense.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
As the managePage.addPlayer code has function parameter of coverSelector and playerOptions, that results in the three lines in the addPlayer code being the following:
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
playerSettings has been changed to playerOptions
and I added this:
But I don’t know how to get it to work in the code.
It still is not working, and I have not been able to get it to work.
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
};
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
managePage.addPlayer(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePage.addPlayer(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
Is
manageUI.addExitHandler in the right spot?
I’m confused on how to get it to work.
Should I be doing this?
Adding variables here?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(coverSelector,playerOptions) {
After I do that, I get this error:
Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)"
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
I’m confused here, am I supposed to wrap a function around it?
I can’t get the
stopHandler code to work.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function functionName(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
There are some other things that need to be done too in regard to the player variable, so until we get other things working just comment out player.stopVideo() and use a console.log statement there to give you confirmation that the stopHandler function gets run.
return function stopHandler() {
console.log("stop handler was called");
// player.stopVideo();
};
That helps to simplify things. There are less competing demands on your attention and when you get that console.log statement to appropriately appear in the console, we can then move on to getting the player part working.
I did that here:
And the console.log statement is not appearing in the console.
How do I do that?
What do I do next?
Post #42 In the code you suggested to me to add
managePage.addPlayer, I did that.
Did I do that wrong?
Was I supposed to do something else after I did that?
Uncaught ReferenceError: managePage is not defined"
How would I define
managePage in the code?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
console.log("stop handler was called");
// player.stopVideo();
};
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
createStopHandler
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
managePage.addPlayer(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePage.addPlayer(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
I’m not sure if I was supposed to do this:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
Also, is
createStopHandler supposed to be in the return?
return {
add: addPlayer,
createStopHandler
};
}());
Well at least we now have a simplified situation allowing you to work on getting that stopHandler function to run, before we delve into the rest of things.
It looks like you don’t have a managePage module yet. It is inside of there that should be the only place that both manageUI and managePlayer are referenced at the same time.
The managePage module should have an add method, which should have the three lines (player, stopHandler, addExitHandler) shown at the end of post #44
const player = managePlayer.add
should be?
const player = managePage.add
This is the
managePage module ?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
Did I do that right?
Is that now a
managePage module?
It still says:
Uncaught ReferenceError: managePage is not defined
I don’t know how to fix that.
The managePage module could be in full-on module structure such as follows:
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(...) {
...
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
or it could be a single object:
const managePage = {
add: function addPlayer(...) {
...
}
};
The benefit of the more full module structure is that it makes it easier for you to add on other things as needs dictate,