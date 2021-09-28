Improving back/home button added to manageCover

asasass: asasass: Is this what you wanted me to do? Am I close?

No, that’s nothing like what you should be doing.

Here’s what I said:

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: So to simplify, the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player. That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player. That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.

Breaking that down it is:

the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player.

That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player.

That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.

Breaking those down even further we have:

the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player.

function createStopHandler(player) { ... }

That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player.

function createStopHandler(player) { return function stopHandler() { ... }; }

That uses what is called a closure technique around the player variable (and other variables in the parent function), so that the stopHandler function still knows what the player is.

That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.

const player = managePlayer.add(...); const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player); manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);

You still need to return the player from the managePlayer.add code along with perhaps doing a few other things, but that is the fundamental core of the process. Use the player from managePlayer to create a handler, and pass that handler to manageUI.