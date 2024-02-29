ImportError when trying to use tflearn

I am learning to code AI Chatbots in Python, and I tried to run this code from here:

import nltk from nltk.stem.lancaster import LancasterStemmer stemmer = LancasterStemmer() import numpy import tflearn import tensorflow import random import json import pickle with open("intents.json") as file: data = json.load(file) try: with open("data.pickle", "rb") as f: words, labels, training, output = pickle.load(f) except: words = [] labels = [] docs_x = [] docs_y = [] for intent in data["intents"]: for pattern in intent["patterns"]: wrds = nltk.word_tokenize(pattern) words.extend(wrds) docs_x.append(wrds) docs_y.append(intent["tag"]) if intent["tag"] not in labels: labels.append(intent["tag"]) words = [stemmer.stem(w.lower()) for w in words if w != "?"] words = sorted(list(set(words))) labels = sorted(labels) training = [] output = [] out_empty = [0 for _ in range(len(labels))] for x, doc in enumerate(docs_x): bag = [] wrds = [stemmer.stem(w.lower()) for w in doc] for w in words: if w in wrds: bag.append(1) else: bag.append(0) output_row = out_empty[:] output_row[labels.index(docs_y[x])] = 1 training.append(bag) output.append(output_row) training = numpy.array(training) output = numpy.array(output) with open("data.pickle", "wb") as f: pickle.dump((words, labels, training, output), f) tensorflow.reset_default_graph() net = tflearn.input_data(shape=[None, len(training[0])]) net = tflearn.fully_connected(net, 8) net = tflearn.fully_connected(net, 8) net = tflearn.fully_connected(net, len(output[0]), activation="softmax") net = tflearn.regression(net) model = tflearn.DNN(net) try: model.load("model.tflearn") except: model.fit(training, output, n_epoch=1000, batch_size=8, show_metric=True) model.save("model.tflearn") def bag_of_words(s, words): bag = [0 for _ in range(len(words))] s_words = nltk.word_tokenize(s) s_words = [stemmer.stem(word.lower()) for word in s_words] for se in s_words: for i, w in enumerate(words): if w == se: bag[i] = 1 return numpy.array(bag) def chat(): print("Start talking with the bot (type quit to stop)!") while True: inp = input("You: ") if inp.lower() == "quit": break results = model.predict([bag_of_words(inp, words)]) results_index = numpy.argmax(results) tag = labels[results_index] for tg in data["intents"]: if tg['tag'] == tag: responses = tg['responses'] print(random.choice(responses)) chat()

when I get this error:

WARNING:tensorflow:From C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tflearn\__init__.py:5: The name tf.disable_v2_behavior is deprecated. Please use tf.compat.v1.disable_v2_behavior instead. WARNING:tensorflow:From C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tensorflow\python\compat\v2_compat.py:108: disable_resource_variables (from tensorflow.python.ops.variable_scope) is deprecated and will be removed in a future version. Instructions for updating: non-resource variables are not supported in the long term curses is not supported on this machine (please install/reinstall curses for an optimal experience) WARNING:tensorflow:From C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tflearn\helpers\summarizer.py:9: The name tf.summary.merge is deprecated. Please use tf.compat.v1.summary.merge instead. Traceback (most recent call last): File "C:\Users\user\Documents\ChatBot.py", line 6, in <module> import tflearn File "C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tflearn\__init__.py", line 25, in <module> from .layers import normalization File "C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tflearn\layers\__init__.py", line 11, in <module> from .recurrent import lstm, gru, simple_rnn, bidirectional_rnn, \ File "C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tflearn\layers\recurrent.py", line 17, in <module> from tensorflow.python.util.nest import is_sequence ImportError: cannot import name 'is_sequence' from 'tensorflow.python.util.nest' (C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tensorflow\python\util

est.py)

And it’s coming from this line:

import tflearn

Any fixes? I use Python 3.10.6.