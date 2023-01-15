Implementing PropertyChangeListener as an observer pattern

Hi everyone, I hope you are well, I need to do the following query: It turns out that the Observer api is obsoleted since jdk 9, I was looking at propertychangelistener, but I have no idea how to apply it.

The situation is that I need that when a row is added, edited or deleted, the jtable is updated automatically, I put the codes:

Privilegio.java → entity

public class Privilegio implements Comparable<Privilegio> { private int id; private String nombre; private boolean activo; private static int maxId = 0; public Privilegio(int xid, String xnombre) throws Exception { setId(xid); setNombre(xnombre); } ..... }

PrivilegiosContr.java → Controller

public class PrivilegiosContr extends Adaptador<Privilegio> { private static PrivilegiosContr gestoria; private PagesMap<Integer, Privilegio> entidades; public static PrivilegiosContr getInstancia(){ if(gestoria == null){ gestoria = new PrivilegiosContr(); } return gestoria; } private PrivilegiosContr(){ entidades = new PagesMap(); } @Override public void borrar(Privilegio entidad) throws Exception { if(verificarBorrado(entidad)){ entidad.setActivo(!entidad.isActivo()); } else { entidades.remove(entidad.getId()); } } @Override public void editar(Privilegio entidad) throws Exception { Privilegio privilegio = obtenerPorId(entidad.getId()); if(!privilegio.equals(entidad)) { if(entidades.containsValue(entidad)){ throw new Exception("El privilegio: " + entidad.getNombre() + " ya existe"); } else { privilegio.setNombre(entidad.getNombre()); } } } @Override public void guardar(Privilegio entidad) throws Exception { if(entidades.containsValue(entidad)){ throw new Exception("El privilegio: " + entidad.getNombre() + " ya existe"); } else { entidad.setActivo(true); entidades.put(entidad.getId(), entidad); Privilegio.incrementarMaxId(); } } ..... }

BackendView.java → General View

public class BackendView extends javax.swing.JPanel { TablaGenerica modP = new TablaGenerica(new ModeloTablaPrivilegio()); public BackendView(JFrame xventana) { initComponents(); modP.cargarTablaGenerica(tabPrivilegios); modP.getModelo().updateTable(null); modP.getTabla().setComponentPopupMenu(ppmBackend); modP.getTabla().addMouseListener(new MouseAdapter() { @Override public void mouseClicked(MouseEvent e) { if(e.getClickCount()==2){ editarFila(); } } }); } }

I’m just putting the necessary code, but the point is that I need to replicate the observer.

I wait your answers and greetings.