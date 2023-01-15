Implementing PropertyChangeListener as an observer pattern

Hi everyone, I hope you are well, I need to do the following query: It turns out that the Observer api is obsoleted since jdk 9, I was looking at propertychangelistener, but I have no idea how to apply it.
The situation is that I need that when a row is added, edited or deleted, the jtable is updated automatically, I put the codes:

Privilegio.java → entity

public class Privilegio implements Comparable<Privilegio>
{
private int id;
private String nombre;
private boolean activo;
private static int maxId = 0;

public Privilegio(int xid, String xnombre) throws Exception {
 setId(xid);
 setNombre(xnombre);
}
 .....
}

PrivilegiosContr.java → Controller

public class PrivilegiosContr extends Adaptador<Privilegio> {
private static PrivilegiosContr gestoria;
private PagesMap<Integer, Privilegio> entidades;
public static PrivilegiosContr getInstancia(){
 if(gestoria == null){
 gestoria = new PrivilegiosContr();
 }

 return gestoria;
}

private PrivilegiosContr(){
entidades = new PagesMap();
 }

@Override
public void borrar(Privilegio entidad) throws Exception {
 if(verificarBorrado(entidad)){
 entidad.setActivo(!entidad.isActivo());
 } else {
 entidades.remove(entidad.getId());
 }
 }

@Override
public void editar(Privilegio entidad) throws Exception {
Privilegio privilegio = obtenerPorId(entidad.getId());
if(!privilegio.equals(entidad)) {
if(entidades.containsValue(entidad)){
 throw new Exception("El privilegio: " + entidad.getNombre() + " ya existe");

} else {
privilegio.setNombre(entidad.getNombre());

 }
 }
}

@Override
public void guardar(Privilegio entidad) throws Exception {
if(entidades.containsValue(entidad)){
  throw new Exception("El privilegio: " + entidad.getNombre() + " ya existe");
} else {
 entidad.setActivo(true);
 entidades.put(entidad.getId(), entidad);
 Privilegio.incrementarMaxId();
 }
 }
 .....
}

BackendView.java → General View

public class BackendView extends javax.swing.JPanel {
 TablaGenerica modP = new TablaGenerica(new ModeloTablaPrivilegio());
 public BackendView(JFrame xventana) {
   initComponents();

   modP.cargarTablaGenerica(tabPrivilegios);
   modP.getModelo().updateTable(null);
   modP.getTabla().setComponentPopupMenu(ppmBackend);
   modP.getTabla().addMouseListener(new MouseAdapter() {
        @Override
        public void mouseClicked(MouseEvent e) {
              if(e.getClickCount()==2){
                 editarFila();
              }
         }
        });
    }
}

I’m just putting the necessary code, but the point is that I need to replicate the observer.
I wait your answers and greetings.