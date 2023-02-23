Imagettftext not working on WAMP

Hi,

I am creating an image with GD which contains text created with imagettftext()

As my code is working perfectly on my Mac it does not on a windows computer with WAMP.

I have already checked the config and all looks good:

I have also installed freetype.

I get no error or warning. In fact when I for example give a filename for the font which does not exist, I get an error on the Mac. On the windows computer I can put whatever I want in the fonts filename nothing happens. That means to me that it is not even coming that far on the computer.

Has anyone an idea what I should do next?

Thanks